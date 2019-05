BRIEF-Camanio Care To Perform Set-Off Issue Of SEK 15.3 Million

May 22 (Reuters) - Camanio Care AB:

* SAID ON TUESDAY BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECIDED TO PERFORM A SET-OFF ISSUE OF SEK 15.3 MILLION

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF THE OFFERING IS 0.54 SEK PER SHARE

* ALSO ENTERS AN AGREEMENT WHICH GIVES THE COMPANY THE POSSIBILITY TO LOAN AN ADDITIONAL SEK 3 MILLION

* THROUGH THESE MEASURES, THE COMPANY HAS CASH TO FUND THE OPERATIONS UNTIL THE BEGINNING OF SEPTEMBER

* PREVIOUSLY, THE COMPANY WAS PLANNING A NEW RIGHTS ISSUE DURING JUNE, BUT THIS IS NOW PLANNED TO OCCUR AT THE LATEST IN SEPTEMBER

