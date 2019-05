BRIEF-Pure Biologics Announces Its Shareholder Stake Changes

May 22 (Reuters) - Pure Biologics SA:

* SAYS FILIP JAN JELEN HAS DECREASED HIS STAKE IN COMPANY TO 17.42% FROM 24.58%

* JACEK OTLEWSKI HAS DECREASED HIS STAKE IN COMPANY TO 10.36% FROM 14.61%

* MACIEJ MAZUREK HAS DECREASED HIS TAKE IN COMPANY TO 15.24% FROM 21.49%

* PIOTR JAKIMOWICZ HAS DECREASED HIS STAKE IN COMPANY TO 13.06% FROM 18.42%

* AUGEBIT FUNDUSZ INWESTYCYJNY ZAMKNIETY ACQUIRES 6.92% STAKE IN COMPANY

* ALL ABOVE STAKE CHANGES RESULT FROM COMPANY’S SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE

