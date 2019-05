May 23 (Reuters) - Irras AB:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT CO HAS SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED A DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE

* COMPANY WILL RECEIVE GROSS PROCEEDS OF AROUND SEK 106 MILLION

* THE PROCEEDS FROM THE ISSUE WILL SUPPORT IRRAS’ ONGOING LAUNCH OF IRRAFLOW IN THE UNITED STATES AND GLOBALLY

* AS A RESULT OF THE ISSUE, IRRAS IS CAPITALIZED UNTIL Q3/Q4 2020

