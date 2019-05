May 24 (Reuters) - 4Mass SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY IT HAS SIGNED EUR 250,000 DEAL WITH MOSCOW-BASED VELES FOR DISTRIBUTION OF COMPANY’S PRODUCTS IN RUSSIA

* UNDER DEAL COMPANY SHALL MANUFACTURE AND DELIVER TO VELES ITS CLARESA BRAND COSMETIC PRODUCTS

* SAID DEAL IS VALID TILL MAY 20, 2020

* ORDERS FOR INDIVIDUAL PRODUCT BATCHES SHALL BE CARRIED OUT ON THE BASIS OF SEPARATE ORDERS

