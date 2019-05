May 24 (Reuters) - Playway SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY IT HAS FOUNDED TOGETHER WITH NATURAL PERSONS A COMPANY NAMED MOBIL TITANS WITH SHARE CAPITAL OF 0.1 MLN ZLOTYS

* COMPANY SHALL OWN 62.50% STAKE AND NATURAL PERSONS SHALL OWN 37.50% STAKE IN MOBIL TITANS

* THE MAIN ACTIVITY OF MOBIL TITANS SHALL BE PRODUCTION OF MOBILE GAMES AND CONVERSION OPTIMIZATION SERVICES FOR GROUP’S MOBILE GAMES

