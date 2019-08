BRIEF-Galatasaray Completes Signs Football Player N'kemboanza Mike Christopher Nzonzi On Loan For 2019-20 Season

Aug 19 (Reuters) - GALATASARAY:

* SAID ON FRIDAY SIGNS FOOTBALL PLAYER N’KEMBOANZA MIKE CHRISTOPHER NZONZI ON LOAN FOR 2019-2020 SEASON

* NOT TO PAY LOAN FEE FOR 2019-2020 SEASON TO A.S. ROMA

* TO PAY EUR 3.25 MILLION TO FOOTBALL PLAYER CHRISTOPHER NZONZI FOR 2019-2020 SEASON

* AGREEMENT INCLUDES EUR 16 MILLION OPTION TO BUY FOR 2019-2020 SEASON

* AGREEMENT INCLUDES 500,000 EURO LOAN OPTION AND EUR 13 MILLION OPTION TO BUY FOR 2020-2021 SEASON

