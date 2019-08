Aug 19 (Reuters) - Esotiq & Henderson SA:

* REPORTED ON FRIDAY ESTIMATED JULY REVENUE OF 17.5 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP ABOUT 22% YOY

* ESTIMATED GROSS MARGIN AT ABOUT 63%, DOWN ABOUT 1 P.P. YOY

* RETAIL SPACE AT JULY END WAS 18,753 SQUARE METERS, UP ABOUT 6% YOY

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)