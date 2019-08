Aug 19 (Reuters) - Ebios Energy ED:

* SAID ON FRIDAY IT WILL CHANGE NAME TO AKILES CORPORATION SE

* TO LIST ON LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

* TO CARRY OUT MULTIPLE CAPITAL INCREASES THROUGH NON-MONETARY CONTRIBUTIONS AMOUNTING TO 13.6 MILLION EUROS

* TO ALLOW BOARD TO INCREASE CAPITAL THROUGH THE ISSUE OF NEW SHARES WORTH UP TO 150 MILLION EUROS

* CAPITAL INCREASE COULD BE CARRIED OUT UNTIL END OF 2023 AND WILL EXCLUDE PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS

