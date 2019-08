Aug 19 (Reuters) - Interroll Holding AG:

* BUYS ITS SALES AND SERVICE AGENT IN ICELAND

* ACQUIRED SIGNIFICANT PARTS OF THE BUSINESS ACTIVITIES AND ASSETS OF IBH EHF. IN REYKJAVIK, ICELAND

* PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE THE PURCHASE PRIC

* IN THE LONG TERM, THE INTERROLL GROUP AIMS TO ACHIEVE A WORLDWIDE SPARE PARTS AND SERVICE SHARE OF AT LEAST 20 PERCENT OF ITS TOTAL REVENUE

Source text - bit.ly/33TFtDA

