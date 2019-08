Aug 20 (Reuters) - CD Projekt SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY THAT “CYBERPUNK 2077” WILL BE RELEASED ON GOOGLE STADIA, A CLOUD-BASED SERVICE FOR STREAMING VIDEO GAMES, IN 2020

* CYBERPUNK 2077 WILL RELEASE APRIL 16 FOR PC, XBOX ONE AND PLAYSTATION 4

* ALSO ANNOUNCED THAT “THE WITCHER 3: WILD HUNT COMPLETE EDITION” FOR NINTENDO SWITCH WILL LAUNCH DIGITALLY AND IN RETAIL ON OCTOBER 15

