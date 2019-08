BRIEF-Sonae Q2 Underlying EBITDA Up At 140 Mln Euros YoY

Aug 22 (Reuters) - SONAE SGPS SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY Q2 TURNOVER 1.53 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 1.35 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q2 UNDERLYING EBITDA 140 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 105 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q2 EBITDA 148 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 158 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q2 NET PROFIT 20 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 63 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q2 UNDERLYING EBITDA MARGIN 9.2% VERSUS 7.8% YEAR AGO

* SAYS RESTATED FIGURES DUE TO DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS NAMELY BERG FROM SONAE FASHION AND THE SALE OF SAPHETY IN SONAE IM, AS WELL AS DUE TO IFRS 16 ACCOUNTING STANDARD

