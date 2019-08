Aug 22 (Reuters) - BOSSARD HOLDING AG:

* H1 NET INCOME CHF 41.6 MLN VS CHF 49.0 MLN YR AGO

* SEES SALES IN RANGE OF CHF 860 MILLION TO CHF 880 MILLION IN FISCAL YEAR 2019 (2018: CHF 871.1 MILLION)

* EBIT MARGIN WILL BE AT THE LOWER END OF THE TARGET RANGE OF 10 PERCENT TO 13 PERCENT

* REMAINS OPTIMISTIC WITH RESPECT TO GROUP’S PERFORMANCE OVER THE MEDIUM AND LONG TERM

