BRIEF-Galatasaray Loans Football Player Valentine James Ozornwafor To UD Almeria For 2019-20 Season

Aug 23(Reuters) - GALATASARAY SPORTIF SINAI VE TICARI YATIRIMLAR:

* SAID ON THURSDAY LOANS FOOTBALL PLAYER VALENTINE JAMES OZORNWAFOR TO UNION DEPORTIVA ALMERIA FOR 2019-20 SEASON

* UNION DEPORTIVA ALMERIA TO PAY EUR 200,000 LOAN FEE TO GALATASARAY FOR 2019-20 SEASON

* UNION DEPORTIVA ALMERIA HAS OPTION TO BUY FOOTBALL PLAYER VALENTINE JAMES OZORNWAFOR FOR EUR 1.9 MLN UNTIL THE END OF LOAN TERM

* UNION DEPORTIVA ALMERIA TO PAY 20% OF THE FUTURE TRANSFER FEE TO GALATASARAY IF THE OPTION TO BUY IS USED

