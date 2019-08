Aug 23 (Reuters) - Krynica Vitamin SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY IT HAS SIGNED AN INVESTMENT LOAN AGREEMENT WITH ING BANK SLASKI FOR 4 MLN ZLOTYS

* SAID LOAN IS FOR REFINANCING INVESTMENT COSTS FROM 2018-2019 INCREASING PRODUCTION CAPACITY AND IMPROVING PRODUCTION EFFICIENCY IN THE PRODUCTION PLANT

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)