BRIEF-Umida Signs Cooperation Agreements With Two Production Partners

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Umida Group AB:

* SAID ON THURSDAY CONCLUDED COOPERATION AGREEMENTS WITH TWO STRATEGIC PRODUCTION PARTNERS

* AGREEMENTS WITH AB NO 1 BRANDS AND HERRLJUNGA CIDER AB CONCERN PRODUCTION OF CO’S SPIRITS, COOKING RANGE AND PORTFOLIO OF MULLED WINE PRODUCTS

* AGREEMENTS ENTAIL RETAINED GROSS MARGIN PER PRODUCT AS WELL AS A PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL COST SAVINGS OF ABOUT SEK 11 MILLION

* NEW PARTNERSHIPS INCLUDE ALL PRODUCTION AND FILLING OF CO’S PRODUCTS

* ALL DISTRIBUTION AND SALES STILL MANAGED BY CO

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)