Aug 26 (Reuters) - GALATASARAY SPORTIF:

* SAID ON FRIDAY HAS SIGNED SPONSORSHIP AGREEMENT WITH PIZZA PIZZA TURKER TURISTIK FOR 1+1 YEAR

* TO GET 18.0 MILLION LIRA PLUS VAT FOR 2019-2020 SEASON, 20.0 MILLION LIRA PLUS VAT FOR 2020-2021 SEASON FROM PIZZA PIZZA TURKER

