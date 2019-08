Aug 26 (Reuters) - Ab-Biotics SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY, THE BID BY KANEKA EUROPE HOLDING COMPANY NV, UNIT OF KANEKA CORP, WAS ACCEPTED BY 26.57% OF THE CAPITAL TO WHICH THE BID WAS DIRECTED

* KANEKA WILL NOW HOLD 66.33% OF AB-BIOTICS

* KANEKA AIMS TO DELIST AB-BIOTICS

Source text: bit.ly/2Zrqk91

