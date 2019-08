BRIEF-PRFoods AS Q4 2018/2019 Net Loss At EUR 0.6 Million

Aug 26 (Reuters) - PRFoods AS:

* REPORTED ON SUNDAY Q4 2018/2019 SALES EUR 21.5 MLN VS EUR 22.1 MLN YR AGO

* REASONS FOR DECREASED SALES WERE MAINLY LOWER SALES FROM OUR ESTONIAN FACTORY TO FINLAND AND A DECREASE IN TRADING OF FRESH FISH IN FINLAND

* Q4 2018/2019 NET LOSS EUR 0.6 MLN VS LOSS 1.1 MLN YR AGO

* FOR FY 2019/2020 EXPECT SALES INCREASE BY AT LEAST 5% AND EBITDA IMPROVEMENT OF 25-30%

* PRFOODS RECENTLY CHANGED ITS REPORTING PERIOD, CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR BEGAN ON 1 JULY 2018, IS OF STANDARD LENGTH AND ENDS ON 30 JUNE 2019

