Aug 27(Reuters) - STADLER RAIL AG:

* STADLER AND TURKISH RAIL FREIGHT OPERATOR KORFEZ ULASTIRMA SIGN CONTRACT FOR SEVEN HYBRID LOCOMOTIVES OF EURODUAL TYPE

* LOCOMOTIVES TO BE USED IN RAIL FREIGHT TRANSPORT SERVICES IN TURKEY

* FIRST LOCOMOTIVE IS EXPECTED TO BE DELIVERED BY 2021

Source text - bit.ly/2ZnPOZ1

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)