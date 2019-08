Aug 28(Reuters) - SF URBAN PROPERTIES AG (FORMER SWISS FINANCE & PROPERTY INVESTMENT AG):

* H1 NET PROFIT EXCLUDING REVALUATION EFFECTS UP BY 41.7% AT CHF 7.5 MILLION

* H1 EBIT AT CHF 11.9 MILLION VS CHF 12.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS FOCUS FOR H2 2019 IS TO MAINTAIN THE VERY LOW VACANCY RATE

* SEES CONVINCING RESULT FOR 2019 THAT WILL ALLOW COMPANY TO CONTINUE ITS CURRENT DIVIDEND POLICY

