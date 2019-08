Aug 28 - Piaggio & C SpA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY RECEIVED NOTIFICATION OF FIRST INSTANCE JUDGEMENT FOLLOWING A 2009 LAWSUIT FROM A SUPPLIER

* FIRST INSTANCE JUDGEMENT REGARDS FINE OF AROUND EUR 7.6 MLN AND ORDER TO PUBLISH THE RULING ON 2 NEWSPAPERS AND 2 MAGAZINES

* TO APPEAL AGAINST THE JUDGEMENT

* SAID GROUP’S PERFORMANCE WON’T BE AFFECTED AND PERFORMANCE INDICATORS ARE STILL IN LINE WITH 2019 OBJECTIVES

