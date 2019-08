Aug 28 (Reuters) - Parsifal Yachting Holding Public Ltd :

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT H1 REVENUE IS EUR 64,694 VS EUR 20,000 YR AGO

* H1 NET PROFIT EUR 140,588 VS LOSS OF EUR 3,428 YR AGO

