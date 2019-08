Aug 28 (Reuters) - Action SA W Restrukturyzacji:

* SAID ON TUESDAY ITS CREDITORS CONSTITUTING OVER 30% OF SHAREHOLDERS WITH THE VOTE RIGHT HAVE SUBMITTED TO COURT A DECLARATION ON WITHDRAWAL OF ARRANGEMENT PROPOSALS SUBMITTED ON SEPTEMBER 28,2018

* AS A RESULT ONLY ARRANGEMENT PROPOSALS SUBMITTED BY COMPANY ON AUGUST 07,2019 WILL BE PUT TO A VOTE

