* SAID ON WEDNESDAY H1 SALES OF SEAFOOD EUR 232.1 MLN VS EUR 150.0 MLN YR AGO

* H1 OPERATING PROFIT EUR 6.8 MLN VS EUR 3.0 MLN YR AGO

* 2019 OUTLOOK FOR NORMALISED PROFIT BEFORE TAX: EUR 11.0-11.8 MLN

* MAIN MARKET LISTING TO BE FINALIZED IN Q4 2019

