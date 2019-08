BRIEF-Moscow Exchange Announces Results Of Indices Review

Aug 29 (Reuters) - MOSCOW EXCHANGE:

* SAYS LSR GROUP ORDINARY SHARES WILL BE INCLUDED INTO MOEX RUSSIA INDEX AND RTS INDEX

* SAYS RUSSIAN AQUACULTURE AND NIZHNEKAMSKNEFTEKHIM ORDINARY SHARES WILL BE ADDED TO BROAD MARKET INDEX

* SAYS ORDINARY SHARES OF ASHINSKIY METZAVOD AND PREFERRED SHARES OF GAZ WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM BROAD MARKET INDEX

* SAYS VTB BANK ORDINARY SHARES WILL BE REPLACED BY NOVOLIPETSK STEEL ORDINARY SHARES IN THE BLUE CHIP INDEX

* SAYS ORDINARY SHARES OF MRSK CENTRE WILL BE ADDED TO THE SMID INDEX, WHILE RUSSNEFT AND UNITED WAGON COMPANY ORDINARY SHARES WILL BE DELETED FROM THE INDEX

* THE NEW CONSTITUENT LIST WILL COME INTO FORCE AS OF SEPT. 20 Source text - bit.ly/2HxdBvl

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)