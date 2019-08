Aug 30 (Reuters) - Ursus SA w restrukturyzacji:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THE COMMITTEE OF CREDITORS HAS RESOLVED TO SUPPORT THE COMPANY’S APPEAL AGAINST THE DECISION OF THE COURT IN LUBLIN THAT RULED TO DISCONTINUE THE RESTRUCTURING PROCEEDINGS

* SAID THE COMMITTEE OF CREDITORS HAS ALSO SUPPORTED CONTINUING COMPANY’S RESTRUCTURING PROCEEDINGS IN THE FORM OF FURTHER ACCELERATED ARRANGEMENT PROCEEDINGS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: