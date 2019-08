Aug 30 (Reuters) - MRB SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY IT HAS RECEIVED ANOTHER ORDER FOR INSTALLATION OF LED SCREEN SYSTEMS AT CCC FACILITIES IN FEW EUROPEAN COUNTRIES

* VALUE OF THE ORDER IN 2019 IS ESTIMATED TO EXCEED 6.0 MILLION ZLOTYS NET

* COMPANY ANTICIPATES FURTHER ORDERS REGARDING THIS PROJECT

