Sept 2 (Reuters) - HUMANOPTICS AG

* SAID ON FRIDAY ITS CURRENT MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER MEDIPART INFORMED THAT IT SIGNED A SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT

* AGREEMENT IS TO SELL STAKE OF 73.4% IN SHARE CAPITAL OF HUMANOPTICS TO A CHINESE INVESTOR

