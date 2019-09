BRIEF-CCC's Management To Book 21.0 Mln Zloty Provision

Sept 2 (Reuters) - CCC SA:

* SAID ON SUNDAY THAT MANAGEMENT HAS DECIDED TO BOOK A PROVISION OF 21.0 MILLION ZLOTYS AND ACCOUNT IT IN THE COSTS OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR

* THIS WILL LOWER THE NET RESULT BY 17.1 MILLION ZLOTYS IN H1 2019

* THE DECISION IS RELATED TO THE DECISION OF TAX OFFICE IN WROCLAW REGARDING THE TAX LIABILITY ON CIVIL LAW TRANSACTIONS

* DECISION OF TAX OFFICE IS DUE TO COMPLETED ACTIVITIES RELATED TO THE ACQUISITION OF AN ORGANISED PART OF AN ENTERPRISE CONCLUDED ON OCTOBER 1,2014 BETWEEN CCC SHOES&BAGS AND CCC.EU

* THE DECISION OF THE TAX OFFICE IS NOT FINAL

