Sept 2 (Reuters) - AS Roma SpA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY U.S. SASSUOLO CALCIO SRL SIGNS PLAYER GREGOIRE DEFREL ON LOAN FROM AS ROMA FOR EUR 3 MILLION

* CONTRACT DURATION TILL JUNE 30, 2020

* AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR OBLIGATION TO MAKE GREGOIRE DEFREL MOVE PERMANENT FOR EUR 9 MLN PLUS VARIABLE FEE BETWEEN EUR 1 MLN TO EUR 2 MLN

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: