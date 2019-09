Sept 2 (Reuters) - Milkiland N.V.:

* REPORTED ON SATURDAY H1 NET LOSS OF EUR 7.3 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 2.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 REVENUE EUR 65.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 66.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 OPERATING LOSS OF EUR 9.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 1.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

