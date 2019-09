Sept 2 (Reuters) - S2Medical AB:

* SAID ON FRIDAY SWEDISH PATENT AND REGISTRATION OFFICE GRANTS PATENT PROTECTION FOR INSTAGRAFT TECHNOLOGY

* PATENT TO BE ANNOUNCED SEPT 24, 2019

* PATENT PROTECTION TO LAST 20 YEARS STARTING FROM JAN 22, 2016

