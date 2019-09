Sept 3 (Reuters) - GALATASARAY SPORTIF SINAI VE TICARI YATIRIMLAR:

* SAID ON MONDAY SET TO SIGN FOOTBALL PLAYER MARIO RENE JUNIOR LEMINA ON LOAN FROM SOUTHAMPTON FC FOR 2019-20 SEASON

* TO PAY EUR 1.0 MILLION LOAN FEE WITH EUR 16.0 MILLION BUYOUT CLAUSE

* TO PAY EUR 2.1 MILLION TO FOOTBALL PLAYER MARIO RENE JUNIOR LEMINA FOR 2019-20 SEASON

