Sept 3 (Reuters) - Sporting Clube de Portugal Futebol SAD :

* SAID ON MONDAY SELLS RAPHAEL DIAS BELLOLI TO STADE RENNAIS FC FOR 21 MILLION EUROS

* THE CHARGES FOR INTERMEDIATION SERVICES RELATING TO THE TRANSFER AMOUNT TO 2.5 MILLION EUROS

