Sept 3 (Reuters) - GALATASARAY SPORTIF SINAI VE TICARI YATIRIMLAR:

* SAID ON MONDAY SIGNS FOOTBALL PLAYER TAYLAN ANTALYALI WITH 4 YEARS CONTRACT

* TO PAY 2.0 MILLION LIRA FOR 2019-20, 2.2 MILLION LIRA FOR 2020-21, 2.5 MILLION LIRA FOR 2021-22, 3.0 MILLION LIRA FOR 2022-23 SEASONS

* TO PAY 4.0 MILLION LIRA TO FOOTBALL PLAYER TAYLAN ANTALYALI WITHIN CONTRACT RANGE

