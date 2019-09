BRIEF-Unit Of Coemac Enters Pre-Insolvency Proceedings

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Corporacion Empresarial de Materiales de Construccion SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY, ITS SUBSIDIARY AUST 2019 CUSTOMER SERVICE SAU (AUST) HAS FILED FOR PRE-INSOLVENCY PROCEEDINGS

* THESE PROCEEDINGS ARE DRIVEN BY SOCIEDAD ESTATAL DE INFRAESTRUCTURAS AGRARIAS SA WHICH SEEKS PAYMENT OF 8.1 MILLION EUROS PLUS 2.4 MILLION EUROS OF INTERESTS AND COSTS FROM AUST AND OTHER PARTIES

* AUST BUSINESS INCLUDES INSTALLATION, POST-SALE SERVICE AND INSPECTION

* SITUATION IN AUST DOES NOT INFLUENCE THE OPERATIONS IN ADEQUA WS, WHICH IS IN DIVESTMENT PROCESS

* COEMAC HOPES TO CLOSE THE SALE OF ADEQUA IN UPCOMING WEEKS

