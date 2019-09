Sept 3 (Reuters) - MCH GROUP AG:

* H1 EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES CHF 0.9 MLN VS CHF 22.8 MLN YR AGO

* SECOND HALF OF 2019 WILL BE WEAKER THAN THE FIRST

* SEES 2019 LOSS IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES EXCLUDING EXTRAORDINARY EXPENSES OF THE ORDER OF MAGNITUDE OF 2018

* SEES 2019 CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT SIGNIFICANTLY BETTER THAN IN THE TWO PREVIOUS YEARS

