Sept 3 (Reuters) - STADLER RAIL AG:

* H1 ORDER INTAKE CHF 2.3 BILLION, ABOUT 1.5 BILLION ABOVE LAST YEAR’S RESULT

* H1 EBIT AMOUNTED TO ABOUT CHF 46.9 MILLION VS CHF 35.2 MILLION YR AGO

* H1 NET REVENUE CHF 1.12 BLN VS CHF 797.8 MLN YR AGO

* H1 PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD CHF 27.5 MLN VS CHF 7.6 MLN YR AGO

* EXCLUDING FOREIGN CURRENCY IMPACTS, EXPECTS NET REVENUES OF CHF 3.5 BILLION AND EBIT MARGIN OF 7% IN FY

