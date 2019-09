BRIEF-Creativeforge Games Adopts Strategy For Years 2019-2021

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Creativeforge Games SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY IT HAS APPROVED ITS STRATEGY FOR YEARS 2019-2021

* UNDER STRATEGY COMPANY PLANS TO DEVELOP PRE-PRODUCTION OF TACTICAL, STRATEGIC GAMES TO TEST THEIR PRODUCTION POTENTIAL

* ALSO PLANS TO ADOPT MORE BALANCED BUDGET POLICY, WHICH WILL ULTIMATELY ALLOW FOR PRODUCTION OF MORE TITLES WITH VERY LIMITED OPERATING COSTS

* PLANS TO COOPERATE WITH PLAYWAY IN PUBLISHING TACTICAL AND STRATEGIC GAMES

* TO MAXIMIZE PROFITS FROM PUBLISHED PRODUCTIONS, COMPANY WILL DEVELOP NEW VERSIONS FOR OTHER PLATFORMS, SUCH AS NINTENDO SWITCH, MOBILE, BOARD GAMES AND CONSOLES

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: