Sept 4

* SAID ON TUESDAY CO’S JV (JOINT VENTURE), SONADRILL HOLDING LTD, HAS SECURED A NINE WELL CONTRACT WITH SIX OPTIONS, EACH FOR ONE WELL, IN ANGOLA FOR THE LIBONGOS DRILLSHIP

* ESTIMATED TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE IS $101 MILLION

* COMMENCEMENT EXPECTED LATE Q3 2019 AND RUNNING TO EARLY 2021

* SONADRILL HOLDING LTD IS 50:50 JV BETWEEN SEADRILL AND AFFILIATE OF SONANGOL E.P.

