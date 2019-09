Sept 5 (Reuters) - PZ Cormay SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY ITS SUPERVISORY BOARD HAS APPROVED ACQUISITION OF UP TO ALL ORPHEE SHARES AT NO MORE THAN 1.95 ZLOTYS PER SHARE

* COMPANY PLANS ORPHEE’S DELISTING

* COMPANY’S MANAGEMENT PLANS TO LAUNCH A SQUEEZE-OUT OF ORPHEE SHARES AFTER ACQUIRING REQUIRED NUMBER OF SHARES

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: