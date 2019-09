Sept 6 (Reuters) - FINE FOODS & PHARMACEUTICALS NTM SPA :

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY H1 REVENUE EUR 83.1 MLN VS EUR 70.5 MLN YEAR AGO

* H1 NET PROFIT EUR 3.2 MLN VS EUR 2.8 MLN YEAR AGO

* IS CONSIDERING ENTERING SOME NEW MARKETS AND IS EVALUATING M&AS

