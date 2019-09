BRIEF-ZM Henryk Kania Announces Resolutions Of Committee Of Creditors

Sept 6 (Reuters) - ZAKLADY MIESNE HENRYK KANIA SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THE COMMITTEE OF CREDITORS APPROVED OF THE OFFER MADE BY TARCZYNSKI REGARDING ITS INVOLVEMENT IN THE PROCESS OF FINDING A TARGET INVESTOR FOR THE COMPANY

* THE COMMITTEE OF CREDITORS SUPPORTED THE IDEA OF CARRYING OUT A TRANSPARENT DUE DILIGENCE OF COMPANY’S ASSETS WITHIN WHICH INVESTORS COULD FILE A POTENTIAL OFFER OF THEIR PURCHASE WITHIN THE LIQUIDATION ARRANGEMENT

* THE COMMITTEE OF CREDITORS WAS IN FAVOUR OF CONCLUDING THE PROCESSING AND LEASE AGREEMENT WITH CEDROB TILL CEDROB OBTAINS THE CONSENT OF THE MONOPOLY AUTHORITY FOR CARRYING OUT THE CONCENTRATION

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: