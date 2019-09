BRIEF-ZM Henryk Kania Says Court Appoints Administrator

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Zaklady Miesne Henryk Kania SA:

* SAID ON SATURDAY THAT THE COURT HAS RESOLVED TO REVOKE THE COMPANY’S MANAGEMENT BOARD AND APPOINT AN ADMINISTRATOR UNDER THE COMPANY’S ACCELERATED ARRANGEMENT PROCEEDINGS

* SAID THAT AS A RESULT OF THE DECISION, WHICH IS VALID AND EFFECTIVE AS OF THE DATE OF ITS ANNOUNCEMENT, THE COMPANY’S MANAGEMENT BOARD HAS LOST POWERS TO TAKE LIABILITIES AND MANAGE THE COMPANY’S ASSETS

* THE ADMINISTRATOR TAKES OVER THE MANAGEMENT OF THE COMPANY’S ARRANGEMENT ASSETS AS OF SEPT. 6

