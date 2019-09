Sept 11 (Reuters) - Ursus SA w restrukturyzacji:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT IT HAS AGREED TERMS OF SELLING PART OF ITS ENTERPRISE IN OPALENICA DIVISION TO TRIOLIET FOR ABOUT 6.8 MILLION ZLOTYS

* THE PRICE WILL BE DECREASED BY THE COST OF FIXING SEWERAGE ELEMENTS OF ABOUT 160,000 ZLOTYS

* THE DEAL WILL COMPRISE REAL ESTATE, CREW, STOCK, AND AGREED CURRENT PRODUCTION

