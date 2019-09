Sept 12 (Reuters) - LPP SA:

* SAYS PLANNED CAPEX FOR 2019 IS AROUND 900 MLN ZLOTYS, UP ABOUT 13% YEAR ON YEAR

* PLANS TO INCREASE RETAIL SPACE BY 14% IN 2019, UP TO ALMOST 1.25 MILLION SQUARE METRES

* IN Q3 2020 PLANS TO OPEN ITS FIRST STORE IN NORTH MACEDONIA

* IN Q4 COMPANY IS TO ENTER THE FINNISH MARKET

* PLANS TO LAUNCH ONLINE STORE FOR ALL COUNTRIES OF THE EU AND UKRAINE

Source text: bit.ly/2kipnkY

