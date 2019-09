Sept 13 (Reuters) - EURONEXT NV:

* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY QUARTERLY REVIEW OF THE CAC FAMILY INDICES

* THERE ARE NO CHANGES TO THE CAC 40 INDEX

* VIRBAC TO BE INCLUDED IN THE SBF 120 INDEX AND CAC MID 60 INDEX

* TECHNICOLOR TO BE REMOVED FROM THE SBF 120 INDEX AND CAC MID 60 INDEX

* CHANGES WILL BE EFFECTIVE AS OF SEPT. 23