ALES GROUPE SA

* SAID ON THURSDAY H1 NET LOSS GROUP SHARE LOWERED TO EUR 17.8 MLN FROM EUR 22.2 MLN YEAR ON YEAR

* H1 CURRENT OPERATING LOSS WAS EUR 8.1 MLN VERSUS LOSS EUR 3.4 MLN YEAR EARLIER

* REPORTED H1 SALES DOWN AT EUR 104.5 EUROS ON JULY 30

