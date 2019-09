Sept 13 (Reuters) - DIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL SYSTEMS SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT TRIBUNAL DE GRANDE INSTANCE DE PARIS HAD FOUND GUILTY TWO USERS OF BOURSORAMA MESSAGE BOARD, INCLUDING ANTOINE RABASTE, DMS GROUP’S FORMER CHAIRMAN AND CEO, OF HAVING MADE DEFAMATORY REMARKS AGAINST CURRENT EXECUTIVES ON SAID FORUM

* DEFENDANTS DID NOT APPEAL THIS DECISION, WHICH IS THEREFORE FINAL

