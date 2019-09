Sept 16 (Reuters) - ZAKLADY MIESNE HENRYK KANIA SA :

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT THE ADMINISTRATOR APPOINTED FOR THE COMPANY UNDER ITS ACCELERATED ARRANGEMENT PROCEEDINGS HAS FILED TO COURT MOTION TO EXTEND THE DEADLINE FOR DRAWING UP RESTRUCTURING PLAN AND INVENTORY OF RECEIVABLES

* THE GROUNDS FOR THE MOTION IS THE FACT THAT COMPANY’S DOCUMENTS HAVE BEEN SECURED BY CENTRAL POLICE INVESTIGATION BUREAU AND THE NATIONAL TAX ADMINISTRATION

